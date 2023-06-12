Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents seized over 110 pounds of cocaine in two separate smuggling attempts.

The seizures took place Saturday and Sunday at both the Falfurrias and Kingsville checkpoints.

Using X-rays and K-9s, agents were able to obtain 117 pounds of cocaine from separate smugglers.

The street value of the cocaine is over $3.7 million. The smugglers involved were placed under arrest and face drug trafficking charges, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.