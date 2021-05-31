CBP seizes $809K worth of cocaine at Brownsville points of entry

29 packages of cocaine seized by CBP at the Veterns International Bridge in May.COURTESY: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized approximately $809,000 worth of cocaine from two people earlier this month.

CBP officers flagged a 29-year-old Brownsville woman for a secondary inspection of her 2021 Volkswagen at the Gateway International Bridge on May 20, according to a press release.

Officers seized 15 packages of cocaine at the Gateway International Bridge. PHOTO: CBP

During the inspection, canine unit and officers found 15 packages of cocaine inside the car. In total the woman was transporting 35.25 pounds of cocaine.

Almost a week later, CBP officers sent a 27-year-old Mexican man for a second inspection of the 18-wheeler was driving at the Veterans International Bridge.

With the help of a non-intrusive imaging system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers found 29 packages of cocaine hidden in the 2013 Freightliner, that weighed almost 70 pounds.

CBP officers seized the drugs and both vehicles, arrested the drivers and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.