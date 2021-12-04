CBP seizes $681k worth of narcotics

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — United States Customs and Border Protection officers discovered 681 thousand dollars worth of narcotics in Brownsville.

CBP officers seized the alleged narcotics in three separate incidents, according to a press release.

On Wednesday, a 42-year-old man driving a 2009 dodge attempted to cross the Los Indios International Bridge. The man was referred to a second inspection after a primary inspection.

With the use of a non-intrusive imaging (NII) system and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 10 packages hidden within the vehicle.

Officers removed the packages which contained a total of 24.2 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The second seizure took place on Thursday at the Matamoros International Bridge. A 47-year-old man from Brownsville attempted to cross the bridge while driving a Ford. After a primary inspection, the man was referred to a secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, officers discovered nine packages hidden after the use of an NII system. Authorities discovered 20.89 pounds of alleged cocaine.

On that same day, CBP officers at the Gateway International Bridge discovered 16.68 pounds of alleged methamphetamine after a 23-year-old woman attempted to cross.

While attempting to cross in a 2011 Dodge, officers recommended the woman’s vehicle to a secondary inspection after the primary inspection.

With the use of a non-intrusive imaging (NII) system and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 13 packages hidden within the Dodge.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately $186,660, $161,160, and $333,776, respectively.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles, arrested the travelers. Officers turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.