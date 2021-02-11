CBP seizes $500k worth of marijuana across RGV, 9 arrested

Three bundles of marijuana found in

Rio Grande City, valued at $111K.

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)— On Wednesay, U.S. Customs Border Protection seized a total of $500k worth of marijuana across the Rio Grande Valley.

The first finding happened in Rio Grande City.

An agent found shoe prints leading to South of La Grulla. After following the trail, agents found three abandoned bundles of marijuana. The bundles weighed 138 pounds and were valued at $111k.

Approximately 10 to 15 yards away, agents found and arrested eight subjects related.

On Wednesday evening, CBP agentes assisted the Texas Department of Public safety with a green van assumed to be smuggling narcotics in Roma.

The agents found the abandoned vehicle in Escobares, Texas and found around 453 pounds of marijuana, valued at $363k.

$363K worth of marijuana found in abandoned van in Escobares, Tx.

Credit: U.S. Customs Border Protection

The final finding of the day was found in Weslaco, when an agent saw a person carrying a bundle of marijuana into a bush. With the assistance of a K-9, the agents arrested the suspect and found the 50 pound bundle, valued cat $40k.

Later, the subject arrested admitted to being undocumented and being a member of the “PAISA” gang.