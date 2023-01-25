BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized over 35 pounds of cocaine at an international bridge in Brownsville.

Flor Mariel Soto, a U.S. citizen, was arrested Monday after attempting to enter the country from Mexico with 35 pounds of concealed drugs.

Soto was driving a gray 2014 Ford Escape while at the Veterans International Bridge Port of Entry. During a primary inspection, law enforcement found paper napkins and blue-colored plastic inside the rear door of the passenger side. Soto was referred to a secondary inspection as a result where officers discovered 15 individually-wrapped bundles.

The bundles tested positive for cocaine.

She was charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing with intent to distribute cocaine.