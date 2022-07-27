RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry recently seized $2.1 million in methamphetamine within a passenger vehicle.

The agency’s news release said, on July 24, CBP officers at the Rio Grande City International Bridge encountered a 2012 Dodge arriving from Mexico.

An officer referred the vehicle, driven by a 41-year-old male U.S. citizen, for additional inspection.

After conducting a secondary examination, officers found and seized a total of 110 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.

Officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle and turned the driver over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.