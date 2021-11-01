CBP seizes $1.5 million in Meth

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Oct. 28 CBP officers working at the Gateway International Bridge pulled over a female U.S. Citizen.

CBP officers working at the bridge encountered a 44-year-old female from Brownsville, who applied for entry into the United States driving a 2008 Ford pickup.

Officers said the vehicle was referred to CBP’s secondary inspection for further examination. In secondary, CBP officers and a K-9 unit discovered 24 packages hidden within the pickup.

CBP officers said they removed the packages, which contained a total of 76.54 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $1,530,874.

CBP officers said they seized the narcotics along with the vehicle. They arrested the driver and turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.