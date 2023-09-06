PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $1.2 million worth of cocaine at the Pharr International Bridge.

On Friday, a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico was referred for a secondary inspection, a news release from CBP stated.

After inspecting the trailer with non-intrusive inspection equipment, officers at the cargo facility conducted a physical inspection. This is when they found 41 packages, weighing 96.51 pounds, containing alleged cocaine.

“The criminal element continues to attempt to exploit the cargo environment to smuggle illegal substances into the country, but our CBP officers remain vigilant and use available tools and resources to find and stop smuggling attempts,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The cocaine had an estimated value of $1.2 million, the release stated.

The drugs and tractor-trailer were seized and the case is under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.