HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $4 million worth of alleged cocaine in two separate incidents over the weekend at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

On Friday, a black Infiniti SUV crossed into the United States from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection and there it was discovered that 10 packages of alleged cocaine were hidden within the vehicle, according to a news release from CBP.

The bags weighed 25.97 pounds, the release stated.

On Saturday, a white Mercedes van making entry from Mexico was referred for further inspection by a CBP officer.

A physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the extraction of 105 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 281.83 pounds concealed within the vehicle, CBP stated.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicles.

In total, the two incidents resulted in $4,109,000 worth of cocaine being seized, the release stated.

A criminal investigation has been initiated by Homeland Security Investigations for both seizures.