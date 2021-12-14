CBP seize over $3 million in meth at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized over $3 million worth of alleged methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

On Friday, Dec. 10, CBP officers encountered a white Chrysler minivan. The driver was a 20-year-old woman arriving from Mexico. She was a U.S. citizen, according to a news release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The van was referred for further inspection, and non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment was used. Officers then discovered 21 packages of the alleged methamphetamine, totaling 191.18 pounds.

On Sunday, Dec. 12, officers encountered a gold Chevrolet sedan arriving from Mexico. The driver was a 20-year-old male who was a U.S. citizen. The vehicle was referred for further inspection and NII equipment was used, as well as a screening by a canine team. Officers then discovered 22 packages of methamphetamine weighing 27.46 pounds, per the release.

The total value from the two incidents was estimated to be worth $3,061,000.

“As the holidays get closer, we tend to encounter increased attempts to secrete narcotics loads amid heavier traffic volumes and these two significant hard narcotics seizures perfectly illustrate that phenomenon,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo, Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the release.

CBP, Office of Field Operations (OFO), seized the drugs and vehicles and arrested the drivers. The cases remain under investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).