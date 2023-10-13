HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $725,000 worth of alleged cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge, a release from CBP stated.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations

On Wednesday, CBP officers encountered a black Ford pickup truck attempting to cross the bridge from Mexico. Officers referred the truck to secondary inspection where they found 22 packages of alleged cocaine.

The drugs weighed 54 pounds and were concealed within the truck, the release stated.

CBP Office of Field Operations officers arrested the driver and seized the narcotics and vehicle.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the case.