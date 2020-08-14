Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

CBP seize $29K in prohibited hog plums

Local News
Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized a load of prohibited fruits at the Starr Camargo International Bridge.

According to a news release, a commercial vehicle was stopped by CBP for secondary inspection on Tuesday.

A CBP Agriculture Specialist discovered 66 crates, which contained a total of 2,328 pounds of prohibited hog plums, according to officials.

The release says the estimated street value of the prohibited hog plums seizure is $29,106.00.

“This seizure is a great example of our agency’s versatility and demonstrates our port’s commitment to protecting our nation’s agriculture industry,” said Port Director Imelda Recio, Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

Rio Grande City Port of Entry Seize $29K in Prohibited Hog Plums at Starr Camargo International Bridge (Credit: CBP)

