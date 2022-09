PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted over 250 pounds of alleged meth at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility Friday.

A commercial tractor-trailer from Mexico was stopped at the Pharr International Bridge for further inspection. The inspection included a non-intrusive search which resulted in the extraction of 266 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The drugs and tractor-trailer were seized by CBP and the case remains under investigation.