BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCenytral) — Over $113,000 worth of cocaine was seized at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge, U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers say.

On Aug. 4, a 22-year-old Mexican man attempted to enter the United States driving a 2011 Chrysler.

According to a CBP report, the vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered six packages hidden within the vehicle, the report states.

A total of 14.68 pounds of alleged cocaine was removed and seized by CBP officers. The estimated street value of the cocaine from the seizure is about $113,220.

The driver was arrested and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.