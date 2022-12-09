HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico, was arrested Thursday at the Hidalgo International Bridge by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Victor Crisogono Salazar Islas, 47, was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, the agency said Friday.

Islas arrived at the bridge from Mexico and a CBP officer detained him after discovering he was a possible match for an arrest warrant, authorities stated.

A biometric verification confirmed Islas’s identity and an active arrest warrant from the McAllen Police Department, CBP said.

Islas was wanted by police since July, according to the CBP news release.

He was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, and was turned over to McAllen Police.