EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ten recent smuggling arrests in the Rio Grande Valley came through the coordinated efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement officials.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol reported that its agents, along with state and local law enforcement departments, interdicted two smuggling events leading to the 10 arrests.

On Oct. 28, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received an anonymous call that suspected migrants were loaded into a vehicle near Los Ebanos. After a traffic stop, the driver was determined to be a U.S. citizen and the five passengers were migrants from Central America. They were arrested and the vehicle seized.

On Oct. 29, a camera operator watched people loading into a tan GMC Envoy near Hidalgo. A Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations helicopter responded and spotted the vehicle as it traveled into the Weslaco Border Patrol Station’s area of operation. The vehicle stopped near a canal and the people bailed out. Agents arrested four migrants from Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras. The driver was not located, officials said.

“RGV Sector continues to leverage the support of our valued law enforcement partners at the federal, state, and local level to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations operating within the Rio Grande Valley region,” RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said.

Residents can report suspicious activity by calling 1-800-863-9382.