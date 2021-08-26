CBP Report: Over 100 migrants found dead in 2021 fiscal year

FILE – In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. As the delta variant fuels an increase of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., some of President Joe Biden’s critics blame the surge on his border policies, which allow some migrants to enter the country to apply for asylum. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents have responded to almost 1,000 rescues in the 2021 fiscal year, according to a press release.

Border Patrol agents encountered over 412,000 migrants within the 2021 fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1 and ends on Sept. 30.

“Summer heat has taken its toll on migrants,” the press release stated. “Most of the more than 100 migrants discovered deceased this fiscal year in the Rio Grande Valley, were on rugged ranchlands in south Texas.”

The release highlighted that migrants are exposed to dangers while entering the U.S., specifically heat-related illnesses during the summer.

“Checkpoint agents also remain vigilant for smuggling loads involving tractor-trailers as smugglers use holding capacities of trailers to maximize their profits, dangerously filling 50 to 100 people in non-ventilated containers for hours at a time,” stated the release.

Agents stationed in the Rio Grande Valley respond to calls from 911 and from family members that ask agents to search specific areas because someone was left behind.

“Regrettably, there are instances when loved ones find help and return with assistance only to find their loved one has succumbed to the elements,” stated the release.

Rescue beacons with lights and signs were placed throughout the isolated area in the RGV for people in distress to call for help. There are currently 24 rescue beacons in the RGV, and a total of 48 will be by the end of the fiscal year, according to the press release.