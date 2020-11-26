CBP reminds public of counterfeit goods during holiday season

Counterfeit products are displayed at a news conference at Homeland Security Investigations in Miami, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014. The news conference was held to create consumer awareness of counterfeit merchandise during the weeks leading up to the holiday season, as counterfeit products flood the market at stores, on street corners and online. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is reminding consumers to be on the lookout for counterfeit and pirated goods this holiday season.

CBP said fake versions of popular products, such as smartphones and related accessories, electronics, apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and high-end luxury goods.

Also sold online and in stores, counterfeit goods hurt the U.S. economy, cost Americans their jobs, threaten consumer health and safety, and fund criminal activity, said CBP’s news release.

Nationwide in Fiscal Year 2020, CBP seized 26,503 shipments containing goods that violated intellectual property rights. The total estimated value of the seized goods, had they been genuine, was nearly $1.3 billion.

CBP said they have established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers associated with purchasing counterfeit and pirated goods online or in stores.

