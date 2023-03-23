RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The United States Customs and Border Protection reminds the public that cascarones (confetti-filled eggshells) are restricted to quantities of 12 or less per passenger.

With Easter just around the corner, officials say shells may be decorated, etched, or painted but they must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue such as egg yolk and egg white. They are allowed to contain confetti or other unregulated items.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Cascarones are a restricted commodity by CBP in order to prevent the further spread of Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) through contaminated eggshells, according to CBP’s news release.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Newcastle Disease is a highly contagious, fatal viral disease that affects a substantial number of bird species, attacking respiratory, nervous and digestive systems. Effectively all birds are considered to be at risk of infection.

In addition, official control measures for both diseases effectively disrupt trade in poultry products from affected areas.

CBP would like to remind the public that fresh eggs, raw chicken, and live birds or poultry continue to be prohibited from entry. Attempting to bring in these or other prohibited agricultural items would lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1,000.

CBP’s highly trained agriculture specialists are the front line in safeguarding America’s agricultural resources. On a typical day last year, CBP agriculture specialists across the nation seized more than 2,600 prohibited plants, meats, animal byproducts, and soils and intercepted 240 insect pests, said the news release.