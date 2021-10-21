CBP: Over $700k worth of cocaine, meth seized in Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations seized over $700k worth of cocaine and methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge.

On Oct. 11, officers encountered a tractor-trailer that was arriving from Mexico. After inspection with non-intrusive imaging equipment and the canine team, officers discovered 20 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 49.95 pounds, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

On Oct. 18, officers found 16.88 pounds of methamphetamine and 19 more pounds of cocaine.

The vehicles and narcotics were seized, and the cases remain under investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).