PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $4 million worth of alleged methamphetamine on Friday.

On June 17, officers at the Pharr International Bridge encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico, according to a press release from CBP.

An officer referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection, including the use of non-intrusive inspection systems and a screening by a canine team.

After a physical inspection, officers found a total of 1200 packages. The vehicles contained alleged methamphetamine, and weighed a total of 310 pounds.

The drugs and the vehicle were seized, and the case remains under investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).