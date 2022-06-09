HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S Customs and Border Protection seized over $300,000 worth of fentanyl at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

On June 8, officers encountered a vehicle that was entering from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for an inspection after the use of non-intrusive imaging equipment, according to a release from CBP.

After a physical inspection, officers found nine packages of alleged fentanyl, weighing 22 pounds.

The value of the fentanyl was approximately $339,300.

“Our CBP officers use all available tools and resources to identify and extract narcotics with caution,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas in the release. “It is vital to the safety of our officers that we be able to identify what type of narcotic we are dealing with, as a small amount of fentanyl can be fatal.”

The drugs and vehicle were seized, and the case remains under investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).