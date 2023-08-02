HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations seized over $300,000 in undeclared currency from a traveler headed to Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Sunday.

According to a news release from USCBP, officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the bridge encountered a white Ford Fusion driving southbound to Mexico.

A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers discovered 23 bundles of cash totaling $331,660 concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO arrested the driver and seized the currency. This case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.