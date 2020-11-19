CBP: Over $25M worth of methamphetamine discovered within corn husks shipment

Pharr, Texas (KVEO)—Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) discovered more than $25,000,000 worth of methamphetamine concealed within a tractor/trailer at the Pharr International Bridge.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

According to a news release, the incident took place on Nov. 18. A CBP officer, assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility, stopped a tractor/trailer arriving from Mexico with a commercial shipment of corn husks for further inspection.

After officers conducted the secondary examination, they discovered liquid methamphetamine concealed within the tractor’s fuel tanks.

The extraction process yielded 1,255 pounds (569.22 kg) of the liquid, which was stored in 26 plastic buckets.

“This was a great team effort that resulted in this discovery of hard narcotics in our cargo facility,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “Although an apparent daunting task, our frontline officers continue with their perseverance and commitment towards keeping dangerous drugs from crossing our borders.”

CBP OFO seized the narcotics along with the conveyance and agents with Immigration Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) continue with the investigation.