CBP OFO seized $681K worth of narcotics, two separate incidents

220.5 kg Marijuana (Courtesy: CBP Field Operations at the Hidalgo Port of Entry)

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Two failed smuggling attempts led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure on $681,000 worth of narcotics.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officer at the Anzalduas International Bridge referred a 23-year-old woman for further inspection on Sept. 16. Officers discovered 21 packages of methamphetamine. the 29 pounds were valued at $583,778, said the release.

Methamphetamine (Source: CBP Field Operations at the Hidalgo Port of Entry)

Later, officials at the Pharr International Bridge say they referred a 63-year-old man driving an empty trailer for a secondary inspection. Officers discovered 204 packages of marijuana, weighing 486 pounds, valued at $97,222.

The release mentions all narcotics and vehicles involved were seized. Both drivers were arrested.

Homeland Security Investigation took custody of the drivers and is continuing the investigation.