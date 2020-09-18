CBP OFO seized $681K worth of narcotics, two separate incidents

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

220.5 kg Marijuana (Courtesy: CBP Field Operations at the Hidalgo Port of Entry)

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Two failed smuggling attempts led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure on $681,000 worth of narcotics.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officer at the Anzalduas International Bridge referred a 23-year-old woman for further inspection on Sept. 16. Officers discovered 21 packages of methamphetamine. the 29 pounds were valued at $583,778, said the release.

Image preview
Methamphetamine (Source: CBP Field Operations at the Hidalgo Port of Entry)

Later, officials at the Pharr International Bridge say they referred a 63-year-old man driving an empty trailer for a secondary inspection. Officers discovered 204 packages of marijuana, weighing 486 pounds, valued at $97,222.

The release mentions all narcotics and vehicles involved were seized. Both drivers were arrested.

Homeland Security Investigation took custody of the drivers and is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday