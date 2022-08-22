HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Hidalgo International Bridge seized $81,000 worth of alleged cocaine and methamphetamine in two separate incidents.

On Aug. 16, CBP officers stopped a 37-year-old woman walking across the bridge for an inspection. Officers discovered a quarter of a pound of alleged methamphetamine in her possession.

Additionally, officers found a bottle of Alprazolam, a controlled substance, hidden on her.

The second incident occurred on Aug. 17. Officers stopped an 18-year-old man driving from Mexico in a grey Jeep SUV.

The vehicle was inspected and screened by a canine team. Officers came across nine-and-a-half of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.

Both cases remain under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.