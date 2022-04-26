HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) intercepted $114,294 in undeclared currency at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

According to the agency’s news release, on April 24, CBP officers conducted outbound enforcement operations at the bridge.

They encountered a blue Ford SUV making its way out of the United States toward Mexico. The vehicle, a taxi, was occupied by a 26-year-old woman U.S. citizen.

In the secondary inspection area, officers discovered 12 packages of tape-wrapped undeclared U.S. currency totaling $114,294. The undeclared currency was discovered on her person.

“CBP officers conduct outbound enforcement operations to protect against unreported exportations of bulk U.S. currency, which often can be proceeds from alleged illicit activity or currency that funds transnational criminal organizations,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the release.

The currency was seized by CBP. The subject was arrested, and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

CBP says individuals are permitted to carry any amount of currency or monetary instruments into or out of the U.S. However, if the quantity exceeds $10,000, they will need to report it to CBP.

“Money” means monetary instruments and includes U.S. or foreign coins currently in circulation, currency, travelers’ checks in any form, money orders, and negotiable instruments or investment securities in bearer form, stated the release. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest.