CBP officers seize more than 46K in unreported currency

rownsville CBP Officers Seize $46,085 in Unreported U.S. Currency at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge (Source: CBP)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry seized $46,085 in bulk, unreported U.S. currency.

According to a news release, the seizure took place on Thursday, Oct. 1, when CBP officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge encountered a 20-year-old male Mexican citizen from McAllen, Texas, as the driver of a gray 2012 Ford F-150, who was selected for an outbound inspection.

CBP officers discovered $46,085 undeclared hidden within the vehicle, according to the release.

“CBP officers may conduct inspections before travelers leave the United States. This routine inspection led to this seizure and is a testament to the diligence and sense of duty our officers have when carrying out outbound inspections,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the currency and the vehicle, arrested the traveler and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.