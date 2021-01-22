CBP officers seize methamphetamine at the Starr-Camargo International Bridge

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — On Jan. 19 U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted $565,000 in alleged methamphetamine at the Starr-Camargo International Bridge.

The agency said the seizure occurred when CBP officers assigned to passenger operations at the Starr-Camargo International Bridge encountered a 24-year-old male citizen of the United States, arriving from Mexico and traveling to Rio Grande City, in a Dodge sport utility vehicle.

The 2007 Dodge vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. Officers and a K-9 discovered 10 packages of 28.92 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle, said CBP’s news release.

Source: CBP Rio Grande City

“It’s all in a day’s work as our officers interdict these dangerous drugs and prevent them from making it into our communities,” said Port Director Imelda Recio, Rio Grande City Port of Entry. “This seizure serves as a reminder of the importance of border security.”

CBP said they seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned him over to local authorities for further investigation.