BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized alleged cocaine valued at more than $156,000 in a single enforcement action, officials announced.

A 26-year-old woman from Matamoros was arrested at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge for attempted entry into the United States with suspected narcotics hidden inside her vehicle.

The woman, a Mexican citizen, attempted entry into the United States on Sunday, October 8 while driving in a 2008 GMC.

According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection.

During the secondary inspection area, a non-intrusive inspection system and a canine unit discovered five packages hidden within the vehicle.

CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 11.68 pounds of alleged cocaine valued at $156,010, the release stated.

The driver was arrested and turned to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.