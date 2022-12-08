BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized over $800,000 worth of narcotics on Sunday.

The seizure took place at the Gateway International Bridge when a 24-year old woman driving a 2013 Chevrolet was referred to a secondary vehicle inspection.

Upon inspection, CBP officers discovered eight packages hidden within the vehicle containing 6.39 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, 8.42 pounds of alleged fentanyl, 13.44 pounds of alleged cocaine and 19.92 pounds of alleged heroin.

The 48.17 pounds of alleged narcotics seized is a combined street value of $808,976 according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the 24-year-old driver and turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.