BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 29 packages of alleged cocaine valued at nearly one million dollars, authorities announced.

The seizure happened Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge.

According to a release from CBP, a 2015 Chevy Traverse driven by a 31-year-old U.S. citizen was referred for secondary a inspection.

A non-intrusive inspection system scan and CBP canines discovered 29 packages containing a total of nearly 68 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain tight focus on our border security mission and that dedication and drive led to this significant cocaine interception,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The narcotics had a street value of $906,628, CBP added.

“We remain committed to keeping our communities safe from hard narcotics while facilitating lawful trade and travel,” Ortiz said.