CBP Officers seize $324,000 worth of narcotics at Rio Grande City Port of Entry

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) seized narcotics valued at $324,000.

According to a release, officials referred a tractor-trailer driven by a 38-year-old man, Mexican citizen, on September 1. A secondary inspection revealed 12 packages of cocaine, weighing 30.73 pounds.

A second seizure took place on September 3. Officials referred a vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old woman, U.S. Citizen, for a secondary inspection. Officers then found 4.76 pounds of cocaine in cookie boxes and 2.73 pounds of methamphetamine concealed on the driver’s body.

Both seizures were valued at $324,000.

