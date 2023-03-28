PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $7 million worth of suspected methamphetamine was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge on March 24.

CBP said the meth was concealed in a shipment of charcoal inside a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico.

The truck was referred for further inspection and that’s when a physical inspection of the tractor-trailer resulted in officers finding 362 packages weighing a total of 833.34 pounds of meth.

“This massive amount of methamphetamine was intercepted thanks to our CBP officers who used all of our available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt,” said Carlos Rodriguez, Port Director for the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The tractor-trailer and narcotics were seized by CBP.