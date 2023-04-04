HIDALGO, Texas, (ValleyCentral) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection expect many travelers at the different ports of entry across the Valley headed to Mexico and back.

However, authorities will be searching for prohibited items.

“This holiday is a big travel week, it’s probably 2nd to I would say Christmas,” Supervisor of the Hidalgo Port of Entry Public Affairs, Francisco Rodriguez said.

Officials with CBP say around this time of the year, many people are going to be coming and going from Mexico back into the States to visit loved ones and more.

Yet, authorities will be looking for prohibited items that will not be allowed to cross into the U.S.

Officers say this includes certain Easter eggs especially with yolk; eggs must be clean and only a dozen per person can cross.

“Eggshells are allowed for example your Easter eggs that’s what you’re going to crack on the holiday those are permissible but again they need to be cleaned if they have been decorated and all that then typically, they have been cleaned our biggest issue is that it had any traces of egg white and egg yolk inside if they’re already decorated not a problem,” Rodriguez said.

Leaders also say beef either raw or cooked can cross, however raw chicken and any kind of pork prepared is not allowed cooked chicken can pass.

Rodriguez says these items are restricted because they could cause harm to American agriculture.

Travelers must stay vigilant and cautious.

“Obviously there’s a lot of people that will bring gifts ect. or maybe what we call encarados, something that somebody wanted from Mexico so we just ask people to be cautious and know what you’re bringing,” Rodriguez said.

Authorities say during Holy Week there will be more officers monitoring the ports of entry along with more I-94 stations for processing documents.

Travelers who decide not to follow the rules can expect consequences.

“If it’s honesty an honest mistake and you declare it no problem if you bring something that is prohibited and you have taken the time to try to hide it from an officer then you’re looking at least a $300 fine,” Rodriguez said.

CBP officers say any liquor, currency, or monetary instruments more than $10,000 must be declared.

They’re also asking for travelers to take advantage of their mobile app which can help with processing.