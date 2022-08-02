HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended a U.S. citizen from McAllen.

The agency’s news release said Juan Pedro Arroyo, 21 was taken into custody on July 29 as he arrived from Mexico at the international bridge.

CBP officers encountered Arroyo, as he arrived and immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant.

A biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active arrest warrant from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Arroyo has been wanted for allegations stemming from an incident in May 2022.

He faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony in the state of Texas.

Later, a Hidalgo County deputy arrived to take custody of Arroyo and transported him to the county jail.