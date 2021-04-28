CBP officers arrest man wanted on child sexual assault charges

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge arrested a man from Edcouch, Texas after discovering he had an outstanding arrest warrant for aggravated child sexual assault.

According to the agency’s news release, on April 27, 57-year-old Jaime Javier Ruelas Mireles arrived at the bridge and a primary computer check revealed that he was a possible match to an outstanding arrest warrant.

Officers secured and escorted Mireles to secondary which included biometric verification, resulting in the confirmation of his identity and warrant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities confirm the warrant was for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, both first-degree felonies was issued in December 2018 for alleged incidents that occurred in 2016.

“Our officers detected this fugitive who had evaded apprehension for a few years but will now face the consequences of his alleged actions in Harris County,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “Assisting our law enforcement partners in locating fugitives, especially those wanted for crimes of this nature exemplifies the commitment of CBP Field Operations to advance our border security mission,” said the news release.