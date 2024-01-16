McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was re-sentenced Tuesday for accepting a $15,000 bribe to allow cocaine through the Pharr Port of Entry.

Oziel Cantu, formerly an officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection was originally sentenced in July 2022 to 10 years in federal prison on a charge of graft and conflict of interest.

On July 6, 2013, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ordered to vacate the sentence and remand for a re-sentencing, that followed the correct guideline range. A re-sentencing was originally scheduled for Oct. 25, 2023, before being pushed back until Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the re-sentencing was held before Senior Judge Micaela Alvarez, who sentenced Cantu to 85 months in federal prison, which translates to more than seven years.

Background

On June 9, 2020, the Department of Homeland Security initiated a joint investigation with CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility. The investigation was in reference to an officer facilitating the importation of drugs from Mexico in exchange for payments, a criminal complaint stated.

The officer in question was identified as Cantu, who was working at the Pharr Port of Entry.

On Aug. 12, 2020, Cantu contacted a DHS undercover agent on WhatsApp and requested a meeting. Over the next few days, Cantu met with the undercover agent. During these meetings, Cantu discussed smuggling drugs from Mexico into the U.S. through the Pharr Port of Entry.

“CBPO Oziel Cantu stated that in exchange for a cash payment of $15,000, he would assist a vehicle concealed with 40 kilograms of cocaine make entry into the United States through the Pharr POE,” the complaint stated.

Cantu told the undercover agent to have the vehicle with the drugs ready in the early morning of Aug. 19, 2020. The agent told Cantu that the vehicle would be a white Chevrolet Silverado, and the driver would place a red hardhat on the dashboard. Cantu told the agent he would provide instructions for the plan on WhatsApp.

At 5:39 a.m., Cantu told the agent that the vehicle would be cleared to pass the inspection. He instructed the agent that three inspection lanes would be open, and the vehicle needed to be in the first inspection lane.

A second undercover agent, driving the white Chevrolet filled with fake cocaine, made entry into the U.S. through the first inspection lane.

At 4:10 p.m. that same day, Cantu met with the first undercover agent, and collected the $15,000 for facilitating the drug import.

As part of his sentencing, Cantu was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release.