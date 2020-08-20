Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

CBP officer faces bribery charge, set to appear in court

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

MCALLEN, Texas — A CBP officer faces up to 15 years in federal prison for a bribery charge he was arrested for on Wednesday.

According to officials, Oziel Cantu, 46, is charged with accepting $15,000 in exchange for facilitating the importation of narcotics into the United States from Mexico at the Pharr Port of Entry.

A report states that Cantu advised a cocaine smuggler to use a certain inspection lane so that he would be allowed to pass through without getting caught.

The cocaine smuggler turned out to be an undercover officer.

Cantu was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

The suspect will appear in federal court on Friday for court procdeedings.

If convicted, Cantu faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

