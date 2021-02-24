CBP officer charged with assisting undocumented immigrant into United States to work as her housekeeper

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sign is posted outside the U.S. Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer will appear in federal court after being charged with helping an undocumented immigrant enter the United States and making false statements about the incident.

According to a release, Rhonda Lee Walker, 40, assisted a foreign national in crossing into the United States at the Laredo port of entry.

The charges state that Walker used another agent’s computer to help the Mexican woman enter the country through Laredo. Walker intended for the woman to work for her as a housekeeper, said the release.

Walker sent money to the woman in Mexico to fund her travel to the United States.

When questioned about this by authorities, Walker falsely claimed the Mexican woman was her aunt. She also denied sending money to the woman.

If convicted, Walker could face up to 20 years in federal prison for knowingly transporting an undocumented immigrant into the United States. Additionally, lying to authorities could result in up to five years in federal prison.

This case is ongoing.