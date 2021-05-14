CBP officer admits to helping woman enter the US illegally to work as a nanny

LAREDO, Texas — The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas (USAO-SDTX) announced a 40-year-old Laredo woman has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to encourage or induce a foreign national to enter the United States.

According to the USAO-SDTX, CBP Officer “Walker” was a Customs and Border Protection officer at the time of the offense.

The USAO-SDTX said on Jan. 2, Walker improperly used another officer’s computer login information to help the Mexican woman enter the United States through the Laredo Port of Entry, scanning her immigration documents before entry.

Officer “Walker” intended for the woman to illegally enter the country and work for her as a housekeeper and nanny, said the news release.

Authorities say “Walker” lied to them by falsely stating Treviño was her biological aunt and denied processing her entry or employing her in her home.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing Aug. 9. At that time, “Walker” faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. She was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

CBP – Office of Professional Responsibility conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco J. Rodriguez is prosecuting the case.