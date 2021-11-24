CBP offers tips to avoid holiday traffic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Brownsville Port of Entry is encouraging travelers to plan ahead to facilitate traffic this holiday season.

“We thank the traveling public for being proactive, patient and we strongly encourage them to avail themselves of facilitation measures such as filing and prepaying their tourist permit applications electronically via the CBP One mobile app and utilizing our Ready Lanes,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry in a release from CBP.

The Brownsville Port of Entry encourages travelers to apply for tourist permits online by using the CBP One mobile app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Travelers can also apply by visiting the following link.

Travelers will receive a provisional I-94 after submitting their application. To finalize the process, travelers will have to present themselves at a port of entry within seven days to be interviewed, submit finger scans and have a photo taken.

Brownsville Port of Entry will extend “front of line privileges” to those who submit their applications electronically and present their I-94 permit receipt, according to the release.

The public can also monitor wait times at the border by visiting the following link or using the Border Wait Times (BTW) app on their smartphone. The wait times are updated on an hourly basis, according to the release.

CBP also reminds the public that Los Indios International Bridge is also available until 10 p.m. as an alternate route to avoid heavy traffic.

To avoid delays, CBP encourages travelers to declare all agricultural items to an officer upon arrival.