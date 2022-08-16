EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A migrant woman was credited with saving herself and 27 others from a stash house.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol agents assisted a woman after receiving an emergency call claiming she was being held against her will at a residence in Edinburg, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Deputies and agents responded to the residence discovering 28 foreigners from Mexico and Central America. The release stated the 28 individuals were found in good health.

The caretaker of the 28 people departed the location before the teams arrived.