PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $10 million worth of meth was seized Saturday at the Pharr International Bridge, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced.

According to a release from CBP, a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico carried a shipment of jalapeno peppers to the port of entry.

Upon arrival, officers referred the tractor trailer for further inspection by a K9 team.

Officers discovered the shipment which contained approximately 9,426 packages of alleged methamphetamine hidden inside 72 buckets, totaling at 1,205 pounds.

“Our CBP officers continue to stop massive amounts of narcotics at our cargo facility, all while facilitating lawful trade entering the country,” Carlos Rodriguez, Port Director for Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry said.

The narcotics and tractor trailer were seized for further criminal investigation.