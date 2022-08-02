HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of carrying $22,700 worth of cocaine on his person was stopped by law enforcement at the border, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

On July 29, CBP encountered a 42-year-old man at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

The man was making entry from Mexico on foot and alerted a canine team due to the odor of narcotics.

According to the release, the man was escorted to a secure area where officers discovered two packages of alleged cocaine hidden on his person.

A total of 2.95 pounds of alleged cocaine was removed and seized by CBP, the report states.

The case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.