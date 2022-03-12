LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant for the sexual assault of a child.

The arrest happened when Christian Rivera, 28, was referred for a second inspection as he was passing through the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge on March 7, CBP said in a release.

During the second inspection, officers checked law enforcement databases and found that Rivera had an outstanding warrant for the sexual assault of a child set by the Webb County Sherriff’s Office, authorities said.

The release said that CBP turned Rivera over to the custody of the Webb County Sherriff’s Office once they had confirmed the warrant was active.

“Assisting our law enforcement partners to locate fugitives of the law is one of the many duties our officers perform on a daily basis,” Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry, said in the release. “Apprehending individuals wanted in connection with alleged crimes of a sexual nature exemplifies the border security aspect of our mission.”