The Anzalduas International Bridge connects the South Texas town of Mission with Reynosa, Mexico. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted in Houston for alleged sex crimes against a child was arrested Sunday at a port of entry in Mission.

Jorge Alberto Sausedo, 33, was arrested at the Anzalduas International Bridge Sunday while crossing into the United States.

Authorities discovered Sausedo was a possible match to an arrest warrant out of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston.

The arrest warrant showed charges of indecency with a child and sexual abuse of a child, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced.

Sausedo was taken into custody by Mission police and transported to the county jail, pending transfer to Harris County.