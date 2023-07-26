MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted in Houston for alleged sex crimes against a child was arrested Sunday at a port of entry in Mission.
Jorge Alberto Sausedo, 33, was arrested at the Anzalduas International Bridge Sunday while crossing into the United States.
Authorities discovered Sausedo was a possible match to an arrest warrant out of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston.
The arrest warrant showed charges of indecency with a child and sexual abuse of a child, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced.
Sausedo was taken into custody by Mission police and transported to the county jail, pending transfer to Harris County.