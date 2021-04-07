COVID INFO COVID INFO

CBP installs rescue beacon at Santa Anna Wildlife Refuge

Local News

by: Samantha Garza

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Rio Grande Valley Sector has installed a new rescue beacon.

The rescue beacon was installed as a team effort with U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Missing Migrant Programat the Santa Anna Wildlife Refuge in Alamo.

Human smuggling and tourism through the area has led to multiple 911 emergency calls from lost illegal immigrants and tourists. A majority of these calls have been heat related issues, such as dehydration

U.S. Customs and Border Protection via a press release

According to CBP, the rescue beacon has lights and signage that will make it easier for “lost and distressed” people to find and prevent them from being hurt or even death.

There are currently 14 rescue beacons throughout the RGV, and the CBP RGV Sector plans to install more.

