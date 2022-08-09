LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) – U.S Customs and Border Protection is partnering up with Los Fresnos CISD Police to better prepare officers for an active shooter situation.

LFCISD Deputy Superintended Jimmy McDonough tells ValleyCentral that the main goal for these sessions is for different agencies to familiarize how to work together.

“Drills create muscle memory; they create protocols, they help ingrain those protocols so in the event of an actual incident you already know what the process is,” McDonough said.

CBP tells ValleyCentral it wants to make these trainings as real as possible. The session includes officers shooting with paintballs and students playing the role of victims.

On top of these trainings, Los Fresnos CISD is also adding additions to its Police Department by hiring nine new officers. With more officers on staff, the district will now be able to have police officers stationed at every school.

“The new initiative was adding an armed police officer at every single campus,” McDonough said. “So every single campus on day one will have an armed police officer stationed at that campus.”

But in order to prevent a tragedy schools are also getting new security technology.

“ We are adding some new protocols where we are adding some alarms strategically placed on certain exterior doors to ensure they are not propped open,” McDonough said.

As the new school year approaches, Los Fresnos CISD is also urging students to be on the lookout as well.

“Probably the biggest thing that we are stressing with students is that we have a new campaign a see something say something campaign,” McDonough said. “We are going to be working with kids to make sure they are comfortable and know that if they see something to say something.”

For more information on Los Fresnos, CISD’s new safety measures click here.