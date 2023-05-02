BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an effort to respond to disturbances and threats at ports of entry, officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection hosted a full scale exercise.

The training happened the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville and traffic at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville had to come to a halt.

CBP officials say these exercises at ports of entry are part of their hardening measures to prepare and respond to various threats this includes disturbances, mass migration attempts and more.

Several people nearby had no idea what was happening.

“I saw what I thought were gunshots and to tell you the truth I got scared, I got really scared,” Gustavo Espinoza said.

Espinoza says he’s from Mexico and was getting ready to cross to go see his family but had to wait until this training was complete.

He says the loud bangs took him by surprise.

“Then I heard a second one and then a third one then a fourth, then I’m like oh my god what’s going on?” Espinoza said.

“We saw a lot of reporters, so we came to see what it was,” Brownsville native Shayla Gauna said.

CBP leaders say all these measures were to ensure the safety of the public and travelers.

“It keeps us safe from the bad things that they have intentions,” Gauna said.

“Feel a little more secure more relaxed more, more relaxed,” Espinoza said.